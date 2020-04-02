Ex-Official Admits Letting Unqualified Students Into Southern Cal

Hiu Kit David Chong, an assistant director of the University of Southern California's Office of Graduate Admissions from 2008 to 2016, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud, the Los Angeles Times reported. He admitted that in exchange for money, he helped graduate students from China gain acceptance to the university by "submitting doctored transcripts, fraudulent letters of recommendation and bogus personal statements in their applications," the Times reported.