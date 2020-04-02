Print

Former Governor Seeks to Jump From MGM to University Presidency

Rick Seltzer
April 2, 2020
A former governor of Nevada is leaving a casino giant to seek the presidency of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Brian Sandoval will depart MGM Resorts International to seek the university presidency, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday. Sandoval has been with MGM since January of last year, focusing on state public policy related to sports gaming and on expansion in Japan.

The University of Nevada, Reno’s president, Marc Johnson, is expected to transition into a position in the department of economics in June.

Sandoval was governor until January 2019. He has previously been a state assemblyman, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, attorney general for Nevada and a judge in federal court.

