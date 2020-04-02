Title
Former Governor Seeks to Jump From MGM to University Presidency
By
A former governor of Nevada is leaving a casino giant to seek the presidency of the University of Nevada, Reno.
Brian Sandoval will depart MGM Resorts International to seek the university presidency, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday. Sandoval has been with MGM since January of last year, focusing on state public policy related to sports gaming and on expansion in Japan.
The University of Nevada, Reno’s president, Marc Johnson, is expected to transition into a position in the department of economics in June.
Sandoval was governor until January 2019. He has previously been a state assemblyman, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, attorney general for Nevada and a judge in federal court.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Progressives were divided over widespread cancellation of student debt in stimulus
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
'Zoombombers' disrupt online classes with racist, pornographic content
Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction
Scholars remember those lost to COVID-19
Advice for University Leaders ... | Leadership in Higher Education
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
How higher education can overcome the crisis-induced backlash against online education (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!