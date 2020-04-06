Print

2 Minnesota Institutions Pursue Shared President

Rick Seltzer
April 6, 2020
Two single-sex institutions in Minnesota are moving toward having only one president.

The College of St. Benedict and St. John's University expect to announce a search for a new joint president later in the year, the St. Cloud Times reported, citing a Thursday memo. The idea still needs legal, governance and accreditor sign-off.

Each institution would maintain a separate identity under the plan. They currently share academic programming.

"A single leader would provide a more integrated structure that effectively implements new and exciting opportunities for our students while retaining our unique identities as separate schools for women and men," board chairs at the two institutions wrote in the memo.

Mary Dana Hinton, president of the College of St. Benedict, is leaving at the end of June to take the same position at Hollins University in Virginia. St. John’s has an interim president, Eugene McAllister.

