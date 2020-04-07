Print

Title

Academic Minute: Zebra Fish and Parkinson's Disease

By

Doug Lederman
April 7, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Cornell College Week, Barbara Christie-Pope, professor of biology, explores why there may be several avenues to a cure for Parkinson's disease. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

