MacMurray College Will Close With No Severance for Faculty
MacMurray College will not provide severance packages for faculty and administrative staff when the college closes in May, the Journal Courier reports.
Health coverage for faculty and administrators will also end May 25, the last day of employment for most college employees. They will receive their last paycheck May 29.
The MacMurray faculty handbook has a severance policy, but according to a legal review, the section is only applicable to the elimination of academic programs while the college is still operational.
The small liberal arts college recently announced it would close after leadership was unable to chart a financially viable path forward for the college.
