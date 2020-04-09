Print

Academic Minute: Soft Drinks and Carbon Dioxide

By

Doug Lederman
April 9, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Cornell College Week, Craig Teague, professor of chemistry, examines how soda could help slow climate change. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

