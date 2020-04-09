Yale Rabbi Attacked Outside Jewish Student Organization

Teenagers were charged with robbery, weapons possession and assault for an attack on Yehoshua Rosenstein, the rabbi who leads Yale University’s Chabad House, on March 31. The attack took place outside the house in downtown New Haven, Conn., the New Haven Independent reported.

Two 16-year-olds were the main assailants who jumped Rosenstein, threatening him with a firearm and punching, kicking and knocking him to the ground, the Independent reported. They then stole the keys to Rosenstein’s car and drove off in it.

Police chased the car and arrested the two teens, and three more who were in the car, after it was disabled in a collision, the Independent reported. Rosenstein told the Independent that during the attack one of the teens said, “Give us everything you have, you fucking Jew.” The two main assailants face hate crime and assault charges in addition to the weapons and first-degree robbery offenses charges against all five teens.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge this for what it is -- a hate crime,” Yale student Sam Feldman, the Chabad president, told the Yale Daily News. “It’s horrifying to think that this happened anywhere, much less a block from campus on a street which is usually populated almost exclusively by students.”