Print

Title

Yale Rabbi Attacked Outside Jewish Student Organization

By

Greta Anderson
April 9, 2020
Comments
 
 

Teenagers were charged with robbery, weapons possession and assault for an attack on Yehoshua Rosenstein, the rabbi who leads Yale University’s Chabad House, on March 31. The attack took place outside the house in downtown New Haven, Conn., the New Haven Independent reported.

Two 16-year-olds were the main assailants who jumped Rosenstein, threatening him with a firearm and punching, kicking and knocking him to the ground, the Independent reported. They then stole the keys to Rosenstein’s car and drove off in it.

Police chased the car and arrested the two teens, and three more who were in the car, after it was disabled in a collision, the Independent reported. Rosenstein told the Independent that during the attack one of the teens said, “Give us everything you have, you fucking Jew.” The two main assailants face hate crime and assault charges in addition to the weapons and first-degree robbery offenses charges against all five teens.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge this for what it is -- a hate crime,” Yale student Sam Feldman, the Chabad president, told the Yale Daily News. “It’s horrifying to think that this happened anywhere, much less a block from campus on a street which is usually populated almost exclusively by students.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Are Not Light Switches
What About the Students?
Retaining High-Risk Students
Amid the Coronavirus

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Grading in a Dangerous Time
5 Reason to Stop Doing Timed Online Exams During COVID-19
Unfeeling AI and Assessment
The Pandemic and the Turn to Learning
The Pandemic and the Turn to Learning
Building Interfaith America in a Time of COVID-19

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Coronavirus News Archive

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Graduate students seek time-to-degree and funding extensions during COVID-19

Peer advice for instructors teaching online for first time

How to continue to push your research forward while staying home during the pandemic (opinion)

Arizona Withdraws Funded Graduate Offers

How to shift your conference online in light of the coronavirus (opinion)

How to replicate the open-ended creativity of discussion from the physical classroom in the move to

Back to Top