UNC Chapel Hill Cancels Big Deal With Elsevier

The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill will not renew its bundled journal subscription deal with publisher Elsevier.

Elaine Westbrooks, university librarian at UNC Chapel Hill, tweeted yesterday that the two parties failed to reach a deal after more than a year of negotiation. The institution’s current subscription package with instant access to around 2,000 journals is set to expire April 30.

Hey folks- I tried to work with Elsevier but we had no choice but to break our big deal. https://t.co/CojpowpEhV — Elaine L Westbrooks (@UNC_Librarian) April 9, 2020

“I tried to work with Elsevier but we had no choice but to break our big deal,” tweeted Westbrooks. “We are free to select what titles we want. No more ‘cable packages’ of journals that we don’t read or value.”

UNC Chapel Hill joins a growing list of institutions that have decided to end their big deals with publishers. The University of California system notably dropped its Elsevier contract last year as part of a push to promote open-access publishing.

Elsevier is piloting new subscription agreement models that incorporate open-access publications with consortia in Sweden and Ireland, as well as Carnegie Mellon University.