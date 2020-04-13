Angelo State President Resigns

Brian May, the president of Angelo State University, in Texas, resigned abruptly on Friday with no explanation, KTXS, an ABC News affiliate, reported. May had been president since 2012, and Angelo State had a record enrollment of 10,500 students last fall.

“The chairman of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents and I have accepted Brian’s resignation as president of Angelo State University,” Tedd L. Mitchell, the chancellor of the TTU system, said in a statement. "We wish Brian and his family well.”