Print

Title

Community College Sues VA Over Flight School Bill

By

Paul Fain
April 14, 2020
Comments
 
 

Central Oregon Community College has sued the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, claiming the agency wrongly billed it $3.2 million for overpaid tuition, books and housing for students who were veterans of the U.S. military and were enrolled in an aviation program at the college, The Oregonian reported. The community college said the VA has ignored repeated attempts to challenge the bill.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Harnessing Technology for Global Education
Education Abroad in a Post-COVID-19 World
Now More Than Ever:
Higher Education’s Civic Responsibility

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Possible Research Topic… Hint, Hint…
The Meaning of Books as Protective Packaging Materials
Guest Post: The Future of the SAT
The "Make Me Smart" Question
A Wash U History Major Reads About His Alma Mater During COVID-19
Accepting Money From All the Wrong Places

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Teaching lab sciences and the fine arts during COVID-19

Sociologists say their findings on student interconnectedness suggest caution needed in reopening

Public colleges face looming financial blow from state budget cuts

How will pass/fail affect students' future?

Coronavirus outbreak adds urgency to searches for new college presidents

Stimulus benefits unclear for DACA students

Students say online classes aren't what they paid for

Colleges announce furloughs and layoffs as financial challenges mount

How COVID-19 will change education abroad for American students (opinion)

Back to Top