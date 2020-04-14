Title
Community College Sues VA Over Flight School Bill
By
Central Oregon Community College has sued the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, claiming the agency wrongly billed it $3.2 million for overpaid tuition, books and housing for students who were veterans of the U.S. military and were enrolled in an aviation program at the college, The Oregonian reported. The community college said the VA has ignored repeated attempts to challenge the bill.
