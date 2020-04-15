Print

Academic Minute: Toxic Racism

By

Doug Lederman
April 15, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, April Thames, associate professor of psychology and psychiatry at the University of Southern California Dornsife, explains why racism can be bad for your health. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

