Title
New Tool for Financial Aid Appeals
A group of foundations and advocacy groups created a tool to help students appeal their financial aid packages.
SwiftStudent was organized by the Seldin/Haring-Smith Foundation, with help from organizations like Achieving the Dream, the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators and New America, among others. The tool could help the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, which likely affects the financial situations of many college students.
The free website is a repository for financial aid appeals and request letters. FormSwift, a company that makes it easy to edit and sign documents, lets students and families edit the templates on the website to fit their needs.
The site also includes FAQs and resources gathered from experts to help students figure out their appeals.
