Print

Title

Ohio State Economists Create Player Pay Model

By

Greta Anderson
April 17, 2020
Comments
 
 

The highest-rated college football recruits bring in an average of $650,000 each year to their respective football programs by leading teams to more wins and appearances in elite bowl championships, a study conducted by Ohio State University researchers suggests.

Stephen Bergman, an Ohio State alumnus, and Trevon Logan, an economics professor, examined football-specific revenue for programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the most competitive level of Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Bergman and Logan examined revenue against players’ ranking on Rivals, a recruiting news service, and found that “five-star” athletes increased a top team’s probability of appearing in the most lucrative bowl championships by more than 4 percent, according to an Ohio State press release.

Bergman and Logan’s model determined that four-star recruits produced $350,000, and three-star athletes brought in $150,000 for their programs each year, the press release said. The goal of the study is to inform ongoing discussions among lawmakers, the NCAA and other stakeholders about player compensation for their personal celebrity, the researchers wrote in a summary of the study, which will be published in the Journal of Sports Economics.

“There have been a lot of numbers put out there about how much college athletes should get under various compensation proposals,” Logan said in the release. “But it’s hard to do that when you don’t know how players affect the bottom line. That’s what we’re trying to do here.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Predicting and Communicating Bad Financial News
Coronavirus, Cash and Countdown
How to Responsibly Reopen Colleges in the Fall

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Reflections on a Month Working from Home
Public Engagement in the Time of COVID-19
Renew Your Research
Summer Jobs
Preparing for Future Disruption: Hybrid, Resilient Teaching for a New Instructional Age
Confessions of a Hugger

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Teaching online should not mean presenting yourself less professionally or lowering academic standar

Practical advice for how colleges can responsibly reopen in the fall (opinion)

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

College librarians prepare for looming budget cuts, and journal subscriptions could be in for a trim

New recession sets stage for abuses by for-profits, critics fear

Teaching and Learning After COVID-19

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Student says university hid HIV claim

Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction

Back to Top