Academic Minute: Unexpected Benefits of School Rezoning
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Jepson School of Leadership Studies Week, Tom Shields, associate professor of education at the University of Richmond's Jepson School, discusses where school segregation is still happening. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
