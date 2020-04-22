Ex-Coach at UCLA to Plead Guilty in Admissions Scandal

Jorge Salcedo, the former men's soccer coach at the University of California, Los Angeles, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering in an agreement with federal officials. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled, but the government will recommend a sentence at the low end of the sentencing guidelines, one year of supervised release, a fine, forfeiture in the amount of $200,000 and restitution. Salcedo admitted to receiving $200,000 in bribes to promote the admission of two students to UCLA.