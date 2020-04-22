Former Valdosta State Employee Arrested for Threatening Faculty

A former Valdosta State University employee was arrested Sunday for allegedly sending threatening emails to several faculty members at different universities across the country, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Shawn Charles Merdinger, 50, is accused of sending threats to faculty members at the University of California, Santa Barbara; the University of Indiana; the University of Texas; the University of Texas at Austin; the University System of Georgia; and Valdosta State, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

One email to a UT Austin faculty member was particularly detailed, the release notes.

"I am going to roll on faculty and execute you in your homes in alphabetical order," it said. "You might as well shut that place down. Here on out, any school faculty or student is going to be a personal, high value target for me. I’m coming in there. You better run."

Merdinger is being held at the Tift County jail. A detention hearing is set for Thursday.