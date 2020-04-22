Print

Title

Report: Public Universities Censor Social Media Speech

By

Greta Anderson
April 22, 2020
Comments
 
 

A majority of public colleges and universities filter language in posts on their Facebook pages, and some ban specific words to limit public criticism, according to a new survey of about 200 public institutions released by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, or FIRE, a civil liberties watchdog group.

Social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are private entities, but posts by public institutions and the comments they receive are considered a “public forum” and are subject to the First Amendment, FIRE’s report on the survey suggests. Public institutions must be “viewpoint neutral” in how they filter comments on their pages and posts and only remove comments that are irrelevant to the discussions taking place, said the report, citing United States Supreme Court decisions. FIRE took aim at some of these colleges’ social media policies, which allow university employees to hide content deemed “offensive” and “objectionable.”

FIRE found that 30.3 percent of responding public colleges and universities censored 1,825 “unique words and phrases” on their Facebook pages, some having to do with national debates on race and politics. For example, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill “blacklisted” the words “Silent Sam” while protests about the Confederate statue were occurring on campus, and Clemson University blocks “boycott” and “Nike,” the athletics apparel company with which the university has a $58 million contract, according to the report.

FIRE obtained these custom “blacklists” through freedom of information requests to the public institutions included in the survey. For the 77.8 percent of respondents that use some form of Facebook’s “profanity filter” on their pages, the exact words banned are unknown and based on “the most commonly reported words and phrases marked offensive” by users, according to Facebook’s information page about moderation features.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Clearing the Path to Stability
Leading Through Crisis:
A Community College Lens
Buckle Up for the Next Phase of Planning

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Can Remote Teaching Make Us More Human?
Can Remote Teaching Make Us More Human?
Home Sweet Home Is Not Office Sweet Office
Home Sweet Home Is Not Office Sweet Office
15 Fall Scenarios
15 Fall Scenarios

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

15 Fall Scenarios

How professors changed their teaching in this spring's shift to remote learning

Financial peril prompting calls to close some public college campuses, but systems can often make sm

DACA students excluded from emergency stimulus grants

A professor explores why Zoom classes deplete her energy (opinion)

Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity

Students petition University System of Georgia for pass-fail grading, arguing it is an equity issue

April 22 Roundup: Free tuition and deferrals, emergency aid, and animals for your Zoom calls

General guidance for thinking through how to start planning to reopen a college (opinion)

Back to Top