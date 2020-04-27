Title
University Press of Kentucky Is Funded
The University Press of Kentucky, which two years ago was proposed to be eliminated from receiving state support, has been funded by the Kentucky General Assembly and will continue its operations. The state's appropriation is $589,000, supplemented by the Thomas D. Clark Foundation.
