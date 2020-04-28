San Francisco Art Institute Will Remain Open, Board Says

The San Francisco Art Institute Board of Trustees confirmed Monday that the institute will continue to offer online and on-site classes through next year while it launches a “campaign to reset and reinvent the school’s business model.”

The institute will still suspend degree programs for the time being, a move it first announced in March, prompting discussion of a potential closure.

“An outpouring of support and encouragement from potential partners and charitable organizations -- along with protests by students, faculty, alumni and staff -- convinced the Board to take extreme measures to keep SFAI open,” the press release states.

Pam Rorke Levy, board chair, said in the press release that merger talks with other colleges will continue in the fall after they were cut short by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The institution will graduate students this spring and summer. Next year it plans to offer on-site and online studio art classes, public education programs and exhibitions, and conservation projects supported by grants.