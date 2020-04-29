Attainment Rate Up in Kentucky

Some good news: college attainment in Kentucky is up.

The number of conferred undergraduate degrees and credentials increased by 3.5 percent in the 2018-19 academic year, according to a report from the state Council on Postsecondary Education.

Almost 47 percent of adults in Kentucky now have a credential, compared to 42.5 percent in 2014. The state's percentage-point gain outpaced national gains in the same time period.

The state's goal is to have an attainment rate of 60 percent by 2030. To meet this goal, the attainment rate has to increase by 1.7 percent annually.

First- to second-year retention rates at public four-year institutions also increased by 1.3 percentage points, and at Kentucky Community and Technical Colleges by 2.2 percentage points.

“Without question, this pandemic has created new and significant challenges, but the momentum is on our side, and I appreciate the hard work by campuses to move our state forward,” Aaron Thompson, president of the council, said in a news release. “COVID-19 will test our resolve, but if we redouble our focus on innovation and workforce development, Kentucky will benefit from a faster and more robust economic recovery.”

The state still has challenges ahead, according to the news release. The rate of transfers from two-year to four-year institutions decreased in 2018-19, and the in-state college-going rate decreased for the fourth consecutive year.

“We face a steep climb in many respects,” Thompson said. “But campuses are undertaking tremendous efforts to strengthen outreach and student support, and we can continue to make progress in many key areas.”