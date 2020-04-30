Title
New Podcast Episode With President of Sinclair Community College
By
The Key With Inside Higher Ed is a podcast on the uncertainties both college students and colleges face in coming weeks and months.
A new episode looks at questions community college leaders are facing. The disruption and uncertainty caused by the pandemic pose challenges for all colleges and universities. But community colleges typically had tight budgets before the crisis, and they serve the largest share of the nation's most vulnerable students.
The episode features a discussion with Steven Johnson, president of Sinclair Community College. Johnson talks about budget planning and the enrollment picture for Sinclair, which is located in Dayton, Ohio. He also describes how the college has maintained its robust prison education programs amid the pandemic, and how Sinclair is planning for when it emerges on the other side of this crisis.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
What are some of the key decision points colleges face?
What does an "intent" to reopen mean?
Millions cancel and change education plans in response to the pandemic
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity
Colleges could lose up to 20 percent of students, analysis says
How to discourage student cheating on online exams (opinion)
DeVos criticized for excluding more than DACA students from emergency grants
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!