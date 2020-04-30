Print

Title

New Podcast Episode With President of Sinclair Community College

By

IHE Staff
April 30, 2020
Comments
 
 

The Key With Inside Higher Ed is a podcast on the uncertainties both college students and colleges face in coming weeks and months.

A new episode looks at questions community college leaders are facing. The disruption and uncertainty caused by the pandemic pose challenges for all colleges and universities. But community colleges typically had tight budgets before the crisis, and they serve the largest share of the nation's most vulnerable students.

The episode features a discussion with Steven Johnson, president of Sinclair Community College. Johnson talks about budget planning and the enrollment picture for Sinclair, which is located in Dayton, Ohio. He also describes how the college has maintained its robust prison education programs amid the pandemic, and how Sinclair is planning for when it emerges on the other side of this crisis.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Very Stable and Secure Position?
Shared Governance Is a Strength
During the COVID-19 Crisis
COVID-19 and the Chance to Break Out
of Our Academic Bubbles

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Vacation Days in a Quarantine
Fall Scenario #6: Structured Gap Year
Teaching with Digital Archives in the First Year Writing Classroom
Community Is the Secret to Successfully Enrolling Students in the Fall
Maturing Practice: EdifyOnline
Maturing Practice: EdifyOnline

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

What are some of the key decision points colleges face?

What does an "intent" to reopen mean?

Millions cancel and change education plans in response to the pandemic

15 Fall Scenarios

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity

Colleges could lose up to 20 percent of students, analysis says

How to discourage student cheating on online exams (opinion)

DeVos criticized for excluding more than DACA students from emergency grants

Back to Top