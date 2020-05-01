DeVos Makes $1.4 Billion Available for Minority-Serving Institutions

The U.S. Department of Education announced it is making available nearly $1.4 billion Congress set aside in the CARES Act for minority-serving institutions, including historically black colleges and tribal colleges.The department also released a spreadsheet detailing out how much institutions will receive, with North Carolina A & T State University receiving the most, $18 million.

The money, under the terms of the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill approved by Congress and signed by President Trump last month, can be used to pay for technology as classes move online during the pandemic, as well as other costs from campus closures, such as lost revenue associated with the transition to distance education, grants to cover the costs of attendance for eligible students and faculty and staff training. Additionally, funds may be used to cover operational costs, such as lost revenue, reimbursements for prior expenses and payroll. Minority-serving institutions, however, are seeking an additional $1.5 billion to cover the financial hit they’re taking during the pandemic.

"This administration is committed to the success of HBCUs, minority-serving Institutions and the students they serve. Each institution is unique and is an important part of this country's educational fabric," U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a news release. "By providing additional support to these important institutions, we can help ensure they emerge from this crisis stronger than before. I encourage these institutions, like all others, to use these funds to provide emergency grants to students during this challenging time, and to expand remote learning programs and build IT capacity.”