Loan Repayment for Law Enforcement in Texas

A new loan repayment program in Texas will help law enforcement officers pay down their student debts.

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board announced the Peace Officer Loan Repayment Assistance Program will begin in September, according to a news release.

Its goal is to incentivize Texans to become law enforcement officers and then stay on the job.

Those admitted to the program could receive up to $20,000 in loan repayment assistance over five years, doled out as $4,000 annually or one-fifth of the person's outstanding loan balance.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until the program runs out of funding. Applicants must have been appointed as a full-time peace officer on or after Sept. 1, 2019, have completed at least one year of employment as a full-time peace officer in Texas and be currently employed in the role. They also must have earned at least 60 credits at a higher education institution in Texas prior to their appointment.