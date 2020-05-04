Title
Coalition Urges Congress to Support Science
By
Eighteen professional societies, trade groups and other organizations today urged Congress to include scientific research funding in any future coronavirus response legislation.
"At a time when Congress, the administration, and state and local leaders are relying on this national asset to find solutions to end this crisis, our nation’s research enterprise is in peril," a letter from the coalition reads. The coalition emphasizes that science and engineering research is essential to rebuilding the United States economy and responding to the health challenges presented by the pandemic.
The coalition includes the Task Force for American Innovation, the Science Coalition and Research!America.
