‘Inside Higher Ed’ Reporters to Host Reddit AMA

Inside Higher Ed reporters will host a Reddit Ask Me Anything session at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.

We can't write stories on absolutely every topic, but we can answer your questions for a few hours. The AMA will be posted on the Ask Me Anything subreddit, as well as the higher education subreddit.

Reporters will answer readers' questions about higher education in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. Those covering several beats will be represented, from federal policy to technology to nontraditional students.

Participants will include:

Colleen Flaherty, who covers faculty issues.

Elizabeth Redden, who covers international issues and general news.

Lindsay McKenzie, who covers education technology.

Greta Anderson, who covers student life and student affairs.

Kery Murakami, who covers federal policy.

Madeline St. Amour, who covers nontraditional students and community colleges.

Emma Whitford, who covers business and leadership issues.

Scott Jaschik, who covers admissions.

Please join and ask us anything.