Title
Health Association Issues Guidelines for Reopening
The American College Health Association has issued guidelines for reopening campuses. The guidelines say colleges “can anticipate restrictions and limitations in activities will be in place for the next 12-18 months, if not longer” and that “resumption of activities will be gradual and phased based on local public health conditions as well as institutional capacity.”
“Return to an active on-campus environment will depend upon widespread testing, contact tracing and isolation/quarantine of ill and exposed individuals both on campus and in the community,” the document said. “Planners should prepare for the likelihood of a local rebound of infections that may result in a return to more restrictive mitigation measures and physical distancing for periods of time.”
Other key concepts underlying the ACHA guidelines include the ethical imperative to protect the most vulnerable populations: the guidelines note some individuals may need to observe social distancing for a longer period of time. The guidelines also say “meticulous adherence to public health practices, including hand hygiene, physical distancing, proper cough/sneeze etiquette, frequent disinfection of common and high traffic areas, symptom assessment, temperature checks and face covering” is “the new normal” for campuses.
“Until a vaccine for COVID-19 is available and widely used or until an effective prophylactic treatment is discovered, physical distancing, viral testing, isolation, quarantine and contact tracing are our best strategies to control the spread of this virus,” according to the guidelines. “Decisions to ease COVID-19 distancing restrictions must be based on the best available scientific data and the rapid availability of testing. Campus experts, in collaboration with public health officials, are best positioned to inform and advise campus leadership on when to resume operations.”
May 8 roundup: Next relief package, protests and pet Friday - May 81 hour 31 min ago
With commencements moved to virtual realm, one school experiments with robots - May 81 hour 31 min ago
Health Association Issues Guidelines for Reopening - May 81 hour 31 min ago
Furlough, Job Cut Plan Approved for University System of Georgia - May 81 hour 31 min ago
-
- 1 of 63
- ›
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Public and private measures of colleges' financial strength spark more discussion
Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Plans for fall assume professors will be willing to teach. Will they?
Furlough, Job Cut Plan Approved for University System of Georgia
With commencements moved to virtual realm, one school experiments with robots
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!