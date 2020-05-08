Print

Title

Maryland Governor Vetoes Bill to Fund Black Colleges

By

Doug Lederman
May 8, 2020
Comments
 
 

Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland on Thursday vetoed legislation that would have given the state's historically black colleges and universities $580 million to settle a long-running lawsuit accusing the state of discriminating against the institutions. In a letter to legislators, Hogan, a Republican, said the economic impact of the state's response to the novel coronavirus epidemic "makes it impossible to fund any new programs, impose any new tax hikes, nor adopt any legislation having any significant fiscal impact, regardless of the merits of the legislation." Hogan said the state expected its revenue to decline by 50 percent over the next three months.

The State Senate's president, Bill Ferguson, criticized the veto, saying that instead of building for a strong future after the crisis, Hogan had chosen to "foreclose hope, leaving Maryland families and historically black colleges and universities with an open question for the future."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Return to Learn
A Better Approach to Addressing
Campus Sexual Violence
Repurposing Campus Spaces

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Admissions and Social Media Advertising
Fall Scenario #12: A Low-Residency Model
Diversity and Distancing
Fall Scenario #11: Students in Residence, Learning Virtually
The Limits of Online Education
Fall Scenario #10: Modularity

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Public and private measures of colleges' financial strength spark more discussion

Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Steep Decline in FAFSA Renewals

With commencements moved to virtual realm, one school experiments with robots

Furlough, Job Cut Plan Approved for University System of Georgia

Teaching and Learning After COVID-19

15 Fall Scenarios

Back to Top