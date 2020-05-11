Print

Academic Minute: The Youth Role in Innovation

By

Doug Lederman
May 11, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of the South Week, Kelly Whitmer, associate professor of history, looks to history for an example of when the young helped drive innovation. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

