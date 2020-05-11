NCAA Leader on Whether Fall Sports Will Go On

National Collegiate Athletic Association president Mark Emmert said football and other college sports are unlikely to go on this fall unless students are back on campuses, ESPN reported.

"All of the commissioners and every president that I've talked to is in clear agreement: If you don't have students on campus, you don't have student-athletes on campus," Emmert said. "That doesn't mean [the school] has to be up and running in the full normal model, but you have to treat the health and well-being of the athletes at least as much as the regular students … If a school doesn't reopen, then they're not going to be playing sports. It's really that simple."

Emmert said he expects many colleges to make decisions about sports resuming this fall in the context of the coronavirus pandemic in June or early July. He said conference commissioners are in discussions about relaxing certain rules, such as those that limit the number of times teams can play one another, as they think through various scenarios for the season.