Title
Scottsdale CC Apologizes for Quiz Questions on Islam, Terrorism
Scottsdale Community College, in Arizona, has apologized for questions on a quiz that implied that the Islamic faith encourages terrorism, The Arizona Republic reported. A student had complained about the questions.
"SCC senior leadership has reviewed the quiz questions and agrees with the student that the content was inaccurate, inappropriate, and not reflective of the inclusive nature of our college," Chris Haines, the college’s interim president, said in a statement. Haines apologized for the questions and said the college’s Academic Affairs unit is looking into the issue.
The college did not describe the questions, but The Arizona Republic reported that screenshots were widely shared online. One reportedly asked, "Where is terrorism encouraged in Islamic doctrine and law?" Another asked, "Who do Islamic terrorists strive to emulate?" and specified the correct answer was the Prophet Muhammad.
