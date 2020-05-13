Title
Cal State System Planning for Virtual Fall
The California State University system is using a “virtual planning approach” for the fall semester.
Timothy White, the system's chancellor, announced the decision at a virtual Board of Trustees meeting.
Mikhail Zinshteyn, a reporter at CalMatters, first reported the news. The livestream on CSU’s website confirmed it.
White cited experts’ predictions that COVID-19 is likely to spike again at the end of the summer and again in flu season as the reason to take precautionary measures and to plan for virtual instruction to protect people’s safety.
However, he did leave open the possibility of resuming face-to-face instruction. As an example, he said the system needs to plan for virtual instruction even if fall classes resume as normal; if the virus resurges, they can quickly be transitioned to virtual courses.
But, most likely, courses will either use hybrid models or be solely virtual, White said. On-campus housing also will be limited.
Some courses, such as labs and clinicals, will likely stay in-person as resources allow.
“This virtual planning approach preserves as many options for as many students as possible,” White said. “Anything done on a campus this fall won’t be as it was done in the past.”
