Print

Title

Calif. Athletic Association Suspends Competition for Fall

By

Paul Fain
May 13, 2020
Comments
 
 

The California Collegiate Athletic Association, an NCAA Division II conference comprised of 12 California State University campuses and the University of California, San Diego, has suspended all sports competition for the fall of 2020, the association said. The announcement follows earlier news that the Cal State system is using a "virtual planning approach" for the fall semester.

The association cited the system's announcement and said the "utmost consideration for the health and welfare of our students, coaches, staff, faculty and communities" was behind the decision to drop fall competition.

"The CCAA member institutions will continue to advocate strongly to maintain NCAA championship opportunities for all of our student-athletes, including our fall sports, during the 2020-21 academic year and recommend competition resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so for all of its members," Gayle Hutchinson, president of Chico State University and chair of the CCAA Board of Presidents, said in a statement.

CORONAVIRUS

  •  
  • 1 of 69
See all content »

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

STEM Equity and Inclusion (Un)Interrupted?
Beyond Summer 2020: Safety Abroad
in a Recovering World
Emergency Grants: Congress Must Step In

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Fall Scenario #15: Fully Remote
Maturing Practice: Yellowdig
Maturing Practice: Yellowdig
Gallery View
Should Showing Faces Be Mandatory?
Fall Scenario #15: Fully Remote

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Students should not return to campuses this fall, regardless of the financial implications (opinion)

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

One option for delivering instruction if campuses open this fall: HyFlex

Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity

Education Department's new $120 million in grants for short-term career programs

Teaching and Learning After COVID-19

Living expenses are larger barrier for students than tuition, report finds

House Dems propose billions for states and colleges, but Republicans oppose bill

Back to Top