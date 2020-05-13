Print

Title

GAO Recommends Stepped-Up Guidance on Export Controls

By

Elizabeth Redden
May 13, 2020
Comments
 
 

A U.S. Government Accountability Office report released Tuesday recommends that the U.S. Departments of Commerce and State improve their guidance and outreach to universities in relation to export control regulations. The rules restrict the export of certain technologies and the sharing of those technologies with foreign nationals in the U.S., including international students and scholars.

“University and association officials raised concerns that State and Commerce guidance and outreach does not adequately address export compliance issues that are more common to universities than to industry, such as fundamental research -- i.e., research that is ordinarily published and not subject to export control regulations,” the GAO report states. "Without additional guidance and outreach that addresses such issues, universities may not have the information they need to adequately comply with these regulations and properly safeguard export-controlled items.”

The GAO found that seven of the nine universities it visited “have export compliance policies and practices that generally align with State's and Commerce's export compliance guidelines.” But the GAO also found gaps at some universities in four areas related to risk assessment, training, internal audits and export compliance manuals.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

STEM Equity and Inclusion (Un)Interrupted?
Beyond Summer 2020: Safety Abroad
in a Recovering World
Emergency Grants: Congress Must Step In

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Fall Scenario #15: Fully Remote
Maturing Practice: Yellowdig
Maturing Practice: Yellowdig
Gallery View
Should Showing Faces Be Mandatory?
Fall Scenario #15: Fully Remote

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Students should not return to campuses this fall, regardless of the financial implications (opinion)

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

One option for delivering instruction if campuses open this fall: HyFlex

Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity

Education Department's new $120 million in grants for short-term career programs

House Dems propose billions for states and colleges, but Republicans oppose bill

Teaching and Learning After COVID-19

Living expenses are larger barrier for students than tuition, report finds

Back to Top