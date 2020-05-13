Title
New Podcast Episode on the Great Online Pivot
By
The Key With Inside Higher Ed is a podcast on the uncertainties both college students and colleges face in coming weeks and months.
A new episode explores the rapid move by most of higher education to online instruction earlier this year. After making this unprecedented shift, and amid great uncertainty, faculty members and college leaders are scrambling to prepare and improve online learning options for the fall.
To take stock of the great online pivot, where things stand now and what to expect for the fall, we spoke with Lindsay McKenzie, a reporter at Inside Higher Ed who covers technology. We also spoke with Myk Garn, assistant vice chancellor for new learning models at the University System of Georgia. Garn talked about the potential of hybrid learning, social engagement online and how microlearning might expand during these unusual times.
