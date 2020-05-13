Print

Title

New Podcast Episode on the Great Online Pivot

By

IHE Staff
May 13, 2020
Comments
 
 

The Key With Inside Higher Ed is a podcast on the uncertainties both college students and colleges face in coming weeks and months.

A new episode explores the rapid move by most of higher education to online instruction earlier this year. After making this unprecedented shift, and amid great uncertainty, faculty members and college leaders are scrambling to prepare and improve online learning options for the fall.

To take stock of the great online pivot, where things stand now and what to expect for the fall, we spoke with Lindsay McKenzie, a reporter at Inside Higher Ed who covers technology. We also spoke with Myk Garn, assistant vice chancellor for new learning models at the University System of Georgia. Garn talked about the potential of hybrid learning, social engagement online and how microlearning might expand during these unusual times.

CORONAVIRUS

  •  
  • 1 of 69
See all content »

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

STEM Equity and Inclusion (Un)Interrupted?
Beyond Summer 2020: Safety Abroad
in a Recovering World
Emergency Grants: Congress Must Step In

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Fall Scenario #15: Fully Remote
Maturing Practice: Yellowdig
Maturing Practice: Yellowdig
Gallery View
Should Showing Faces Be Mandatory?
Fall Scenario #15: Fully Remote

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Students should not return to campuses this fall, regardless of the financial implications (opinion)

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

One option for delivering instruction if campuses open this fall: HyFlex

House Dems propose billions for states and colleges, but Republicans oppose bill

Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity

Education Department's new $120 million in grants for short-term career programs

Teaching and Learning After COVID-19

Neurodivergent students face challenges in the quick switch to remote learning

Back to Top