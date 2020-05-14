Print

Title

Survey: Colleges Project International Enrollment Declines

By

Elizabeth Redden
May 14, 2020
Comments
 
 

Eighty-eight percent of colleges expect declines in international student enrollments this fall, according to new survey results from the Institute of International Education, a nonprofit organization that collects data on international enrollments and study abroad participation. Seventy percent of responding college officials anticipate that some international students will not be able to come to their campuses for in-person classes this fall due to COVID-19 travel restrictions or visa delays.

While incoming students may have difficulty traveling back, the survey found that the vast majority of international students on campus before the pandemic started have stayed in the U.S. The colleges in the survey reported that 92 percent of their international students stayed in the U.S., either on campus or at another location.

A total of 599 institutions completed the survey. Collectively, these institutions enrolled 519,456 international students in 2018-19, accounting for about 47 percent of all international students in the U.S.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Fighting the Shadow Pandemic
Pushing Back Against Racism and Xenophobia
on Campuses
STEM Equity and Inclusion (Un)Interrupted?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Sanding Down the Spikes
Fall Scenario #15: Fully Remote
Fall Scenario #15: Fully Remote
Maturing Practice: Yellowdig
Maturing Practice: Yellowdig
Gallery View

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

How campuses might make the best of an undesirable virtual fall

One option for delivering instruction if campuses open this fall: HyFlex

Missouri Western cuts quarter of faculty along with programs in history and more

Cal State pursuing online fall

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Pence, DeVos Hold Call With 14 College Presidents

Students should not return to campuses this fall, regardless of the financial implications (opinion)

15 Fall Scenarios

Students complain that they cannot submit AP tests

Back to Top