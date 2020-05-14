Survey: Colleges Project International Enrollment Declines

Eighty-eight percent of colleges expect declines in international student enrollments this fall, according to new survey results from the Institute of International Education, a nonprofit organization that collects data on international enrollments and study abroad participation. Seventy percent of responding college officials anticipate that some international students will not be able to come to their campuses for in-person classes this fall due to COVID-19 travel restrictions or visa delays.

While incoming students may have difficulty traveling back, the survey found that the vast majority of international students on campus before the pandemic started have stayed in the U.S. The colleges in the survey reported that 92 percent of their international students stayed in the U.S., either on campus or at another location.

A total of 599 institutions completed the survey. Collectively, these institutions enrolled 519,456 international students in 2018-19, accounting for about 47 percent of all international students in the U.S.