Title
Calvin Receives $22 Million Gift to Open Business School
Calvin University announced Friday that it received a $22.2 million gift to open a business school.
In addition to building a brand-new school of business, the anonymous gift will be used to make improvements to shared spaces in the DeVos Communication Center, which will connect to the new school. The gift also provides endowment funds to support a dean and faculty members for the new school.
The large gift is notable amid the pandemic, when many colleges are struggling financially and leaning on donors for assistance.
“We are delighted and honored to be a part of this effort and believe that Calvin will get significant gifts from others to create a truly great school of business that will demonstrate that business skills are gifts from God and are used to help bring His Kingdom,” wrote the anonymous donor in a press release.
