Campbell U to Provide Single Dorm Rooms

Campbell University has announced that all students living on campus this fall will be given single rooms for no extra charge. The North Carolina university said it has the means to give 1,400 of its 3,000 undergraduates a private room, though some will be connected by a shared bathroom. Officials say the move could stem the spread of COVID-19 if there were an outbreak on campus. A private room at Campbell would typically come with an $800 additional fee per semester.

William Jewell College in Missouri made a similar announcement in late April.