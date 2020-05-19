Title
College Board Adjusts Method for Submitting AP Exams
After a week of criticism from test takers, their parents and counselors, the College Board has created a new way to submit answers to Advanced Placement exams. The exams are supposed to be uploaded to the College Board immediately after students finish, but many students said that was impossible and that the College Board told them they would have to take a makeup exam. Now, if the student fails to upload the document, the student may submit via email. However, the solution only applies to this week's tests, not last week's.
Providence College Officials Apologize After Student Gathering
