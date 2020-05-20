Print

Title

Evaluating the Transition to Remote Learning

By

Lindsay McKenzie
May 20, 2020
Comments
 
 

Educause, a membership organization for higher ed IT professionals, has published a DIY survey kit to help institutions evaluate student and faculty experiences of remote learning in the spring term.

The kit includes sample surveys institutions may customize. Institutions are encouraged to share their results with Educause, but this is not a requirement.

“As the dust settles on a spring semester of rapid transition to remote modes of teaching and learning, institutions will need to take stock of their successes and challenges and begin preparing for improvements and adjustments to remote experiences in subsequent academic terms,” Educause’s Center for Analysis and Research said in a blog post.

“Short online surveys of students and faculty can serve as the beginning of a conversation with end users and provide indicators of where institutions should focus.”

CORONAVIRUS

  •  
  • 1 of 77
See all content »

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Rebooting University Research for the Post-Pandemic Era
College Leaders: Don't Waste
This Crisis, for Students’ Sake
Tuition Policy in a Pandemic

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Changing Market for Postsecondary Education
Changing Market for Postsecondary Education
What Will Life Be Like at Post-COVID Colleges and Universities?
What Will Life Be Like at Post-COVID Colleges and Universities?
Applied Scholarship During a Pandemic
War Metaphors and the Return to Campus

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Survey results on '15 Fall Scenarios' suggest what students want

Many four-years plan to reopen in the fall, but most community colleges plan a virtual semester

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Teaching and Learning After COVID-19

The student view of this spring's shift to remote learning

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Several colleges plan to end in-person instruction by Thanksgiving

Back to Top