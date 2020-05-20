Title
New Podcast Episode With Eloy Oakley, Karen Stout
By
The Key With Inside Higher Ed is a podcast on the uncertainties both college students and colleges face in the coming weeks and months.
A new episode looks at how California's community colleges are coping with the pandemic. The state has seen three million new unemployment claims filed in recent months and last week proposed a $740 million budget cut to its community college system.
Eloy Ortiz Oakley, chancellor of the system, which enrolls more than two million students across 115 campuses, talked with us about how the colleges are preparing for the fall and drawing from lessons learned during the last recession. He described how the system has become more flexible for students and why its leaders aren't counting on a federal bailout.
To help broaden Oakley's perspective to the rest of the nation's community colleges, we also spoke with Karen Stout, president and CEO of Achieving the Dream and the former president of Montgomery County Community College.
