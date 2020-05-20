Print

Title

Researchers in Florida Worry About Access to State Data

By

Paul Fain
May 20, 2020
Comments
 
 

The architect and manager of Florida's COVID-19 data dashboard was removed from her post last week, and researchers at several universities in the state told Florida Today that they are concerned about the state limiting access to data about the pandemic.

Rebekah Jones, a geographer who received her Ph.D. from Florida State University, is a geographic information system manager for the state Department of Health’s Division of Disease Control and Health Protection. The dashboard she helped create was widely praised for its publicly available data, including by Dr. Deborah Birx, a leader of the White House coronavirus task force. But Jones was removed from her role with the dashboard on Friday. The newspaper reported that she in an email expressed worries about data access going forward, including "what data they are now restricting."

In recent weeks, the site had crashed and access to its data had become more difficult, according to the newspaper.

Jones's concerns were shared by several university researchers contacted by Florida Today, including professors at the University of Central Florida, the University of South Florida and Stetson University.

"We would not accept this lack of transparency for any other natural disaster, so why are we willing to accept it here?" Jennifer Larsen, a researcher at the University of Central Florida's LabX, told the newspaper. "It's all of us being denied access to what we need to know to be safe."

CORONAVIRUS

  •  
  • 1 of 77
See all content »

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Rebooting University Research for the Post-Pandemic Era
College Leaders: Don't Waste
This Crisis, for Students’ Sake
Tuition Policy in a Pandemic

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Changing Market for Postsecondary Education
Changing Market for Postsecondary Education
What Will Life Be Like at Post-COVID Colleges and Universities?
What Will Life Be Like at Post-COVID Colleges and Universities?
Applied Scholarship During a Pandemic
War Metaphors and the Return to Campus

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Survey results on '15 Fall Scenarios' suggest what students want

Many four-years plan to reopen in the fall, but most community colleges plan a virtual semester

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Teaching and Learning After COVID-19

The student view of this spring's shift to remote learning

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Several colleges plan to end in-person instruction by Thanksgiving

Back to Top