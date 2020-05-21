Young Adults Likeliest to Change Education Plans

A significant percentage of young adults ages 18 to 24 have already canceled or changed their education plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest survey from the Strada Education Network shows that 65 percent of the country's youngest adults have made those decisions, compared to 34 percent of American adults over all.

Strada is conducting the surveys each week as the pandemic unfolds.

Over time, responses have been changing, and not for the better. For example, the number of people who said they expect the pandemic to impact them for more than six months has grown from 30 percent on April 1 to 48 percent on May 13.

More than half of Americans have lost jobs, hours or income, and 63 percent of those who are still employed are worried about losing their jobs.

In the latest survey, Strada found that those with postsecondary degrees or credentials are more likely to enroll in all types of education than those without any degrees or credentials.

Also, while the youngest adults are the most likely to cancel or change their education plans, those ages 25 to 44 who did alter their plans were more likely to cancel or delay their education, as opposed to reducing course hours or changing colleges. Over all, about one in three Americans ages 18 to 64 have changed or canceled their plans, with most of them canceling plans completely.

For people who are not currently enrolled in higher education, those ages 25 to 44 are just as likely to start a program in the next six months as are those ages 18 to 24. Over all, most respondents said if they enrolled in programs in the next six months, it would likely be in online or employer-based programs.

People who are considering enrolling in a program ranked their families as the most valuable source of advice for where to go and what to do.