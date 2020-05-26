Title
Compilation on Planning for Fall 2020 and Beyond
May 26, 2020
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "Planning for Fall 2020 and Beyond." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Thursday, May 28, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
