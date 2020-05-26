Linfield Accused of Ignoring Abuse Complaint Against Trustee

A graduate of Linfield College, in Oregon, said the institution failed to take action as promised after she accused a longtime board member, David Jubb, of groping her and two other students in 2017, The Oregonian reported. The graduate said she felt “hurt and betrayed” after learning that Jubb was accused of abusing another student in 2019.

“I reported this misconduct so that no one would ever be hurt by David Jubb again,” the graduate said in a statement sent to Linfield faculty. “I was ignored, and thus, another student fell victim.”

The graduate said Linfield's general counsel gave her assurances that Jubb would not be allowed to interact with students or attend events with alcohol.

A college spokesman, Scott Nelson, said that Linfield's board chair, David C. Baca, "was "made aware of the agreement to exclude David Jubb from board-related activities that involved students and alcohol." But Nelson said Baca joined other trustees at a bar after a faculty-trustee dinner last year after learning Jubb and a student trustee would be present. The student later accused Jubb of sexually abusing her at the bar that evening.

Nelson said the after-dinner gathering was not a college activity. “Individuals went of their own accord, and Linfield had no role in planning it or authority to stop them,” he said.

Nelson said Baca "did not ‘allow’ anyone to sexually abuse a student and did not witness any assault or groping." Baca did not respond to The Oregonian's messages seeking comment.

Jubb, who resigned from Linfield’s board last June, has pleaded not guilty in Oregon’s Yamhill County Circuit Court to one count of first-degree sexual abuse and seven counts of third-degree sexual abuse. His attorney declined The Oregonian’s request for comment.