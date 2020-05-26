Print

Michigan Overhauls Policies for Dismissing Tenured Professors

By

Elizabeth Redden
May 26, 2020
The University of Michigan’s Board of Regents approved revisions to the college’s policies for dismissing tenured faculty members at its May 21 meeting, Michigan Live reported.

Michigan Live cited a university press release saying dismissal for tenured faculty members will be governed by a shorter, more streamlined process and that severance pay will be eliminated when a faculty member is terminated for cause involving “moral turpitude or scholarly or professional misconduct.”

Another change allows for suspending professors' pay during the dismissal hearing process "for extreme cases in which the faculty member has either been relieved of duties and charged with or convicted of a felony involving violence, or has abandoned their job."

The regents said the changes largely align with recommendations made by a nine-member faculty working group.

Michigan’s board voted in March to dismiss David Daniels from his tenured position in the School of Music, Theater and Dance, the first time Michigan had revoked a professor’s tenure in 60 years. Daniels was accused of multiple instances of sexual harassment and is facing trial for rape in Texas.

