Title
Michigan Overhauls Policies for Dismissing Tenured Professors
The University of Michigan’s Board of Regents approved revisions to the college’s policies for dismissing tenured faculty members at its May 21 meeting, Michigan Live reported.
Michigan Live cited a university press release saying dismissal for tenured faculty members will be governed by a shorter, more streamlined process and that severance pay will be eliminated when a faculty member is terminated for cause involving “moral turpitude or scholarly or professional misconduct.”
Another change allows for suspending professors' pay during the dismissal hearing process "for extreme cases in which the faculty member has either been relieved of duties and charged with or convicted of a felony involving violence, or has abandoned their job."
The regents said the changes largely align with recommendations made by a nine-member faculty working group.
Michigan’s board voted in March to dismiss David Daniels from his tenured position in the School of Music, Theater and Dance, the first time Michigan had revoked a professor’s tenure in 60 years. Daniels was accused of multiple instances of sexual harassment and is facing trial for rape in Texas.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Colleges expect few new international students will make it to their campuses this fall
College Presidents Say Fall Reopening Likely
Experts consider how a new admissions test could change higher education
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
May 26 roundup: Testing, athletics and a special Q&A
New presidents or provosts: Caldwell Culver-Stockton Hollins Kenyon Lindenwood Maryland Millikin Sai
Michigan Overhauls Policies for Dismissing Tenured Professors
The Best Speech I Never Gave | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!