NCAA Allows Voluntary Athletics Activities to Begin June 1

The National Collegiate Athletic Association's Division I Council has voted to allow student athletes in all sports to participate in voluntary athletics activities beginning June 1. The NCAA on May 20 had said Division I football and basketball student athletes could begin participating in on-campus voluntary athletics activities next month.

"Additionally, countable required athletics activities will be prohibited through June 30 for all basketball and football student-athletes," the NCAA said in a written statement. "Schools will, however, be permitted to provide football student-athletes with funds equal to what they would receive to cover meals, lodging and expenses (other than tuition/fees and books) through a summer athletics scholarship."

Two of DI football's "Power Five" conferences followed the NCAA news by announcing they would allow football team workouts on campus in June, Fox News reported.

The Southeastern Conference's members will be able to bring athletes in all sports back to campus for voluntary activities starting on June 8, according to the network. The Big 12 has decided voluntary activities for football could begin June 15, with other sports following in coming weeks.

"The safe and healthy return of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our greater university communities have been and will continue to serve as our guiding principle as we navigate this complex and constantly-evolving situation," Greg Sankey, the SEC's commissioner, said in a statement. "At this time, we are preparing to begin the fall sports season as currently scheduled, and this limited resumption of voluntary athletic activities on June 8 is an important initial step in that process."