Title
Parent Will Admit Guilt in Admissions Scandal
Peter Dameris, of Pacific Palisades, Calif., has been charged and will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in the admissions scandal. Dameris faced the charges for paying $300,000 to Rick Singer, the organizer of the system, to have his son admitted to Georgetown University as a tennis recruit.
