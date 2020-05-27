Title
Dems Schedule Veto Override on Borrower Defense
The White House did not respond when asked if President Trump plans to veto a resolution passed by the House and Senate to undo U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s borrower-defense rule.
But House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters Democrats have scheduled a vote on the measure, and an aide confirmed the vote would be to try to override a veto, if there is one.
