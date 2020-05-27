Print

Dems Schedule Veto Override on Borrower Defense

By

Kery Murakami
May 27, 2020
The White House did not respond when asked if President Trump plans to veto a resolution passed by the House and Senate to undo U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s borrower-defense rule.

But House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters Democrats have scheduled a vote on the measure, and an aide confirmed the vote would be to try to override a veto, if there is one.

Trump has been expected to veto the resolution undoing the rule, which would make it harder for students who have been defrauded by colleges to have their student loans forgiven.

Education Is a Team Sport
Thinking About Place in Higher Education Under COVID-19
