Print

Title

FAFSA Renewals Down, Especially for Lower-Income Students

By

Madeline St. Amour
May 27, 2020
Comments
 
 

The number of students filing a Free Application for Federal Student Aid is still down from this time last year.

Completions of the application started to decline in mid-March, when parts of the country began to shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the National College Attainment Network, which is tracking FAFSA applications.

Application renewals have improved since April but are still lagging behind counts from last year. Through May 15, there have been nearly 4 percent fewer FAFSA renewals than through the same time last year.

Students from low-income backgrounds are not filing or renewing in disproportionate amounts compared to higher-income students.

Applications from students who are eligible for federal Pell Grants whose families have incomes of $25,000 or less are also down by more than 7 percent compared to last year. While renewals increased for students from households making more than $25,000, applications from those making less were still down.

Over all, there were nearly 6 percent fewer renewals from all Pell-eligible students from March 15 to May 15 this year compared to last.

Renewals from students whose households earn $50,000 or more are up slightly -- by about 4,100 renewals -- compared to last year.

CORONAVIRUS

  •  
  • 1 of 82
See all content »

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Surviving the Pandemic: Suggestions
for Liberal Arts Colleges
The Moral Trade-Off of Endowment Spending
Communicating Culture in a Distributed World

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Thinking About Place in Higher Education Under COVID-19
Thinking About Place in Higher Education Under COVID-19
When Will It Be OK to Push Non-COVID-19 News?
Education Is a Team Sport
Education Is a Team Sport
Testing… Testing…

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Will active learning be possible if colleges have physically distanced classrooms this fall?

Confusion continues over the Education Department's take on emergency aid distribution

10 Predictions for Higher Education’s Future | Leadership in Higher Education

Purdue and Notre Dame Are Going to Open for In-Person Instruction | Just Visiting

New resources to help support faculty with quality online instruction

Rules could deprive National Guard members fighting COVID-19 of education benefits

Envisioning a day in the life of the physically distanced classroom (opinion)

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Colleges expect few new international students will make it to their campuses this fall

Back to Top