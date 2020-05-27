Title
New Podcast Episode With Cal State's Tim White
By
The Key With Inside Higher Ed is a podcast on the uncertainties both college students and colleges face in the coming weeks and months.
A new episode features Tim White, chancellor of the California State University system. White discusses the system's May 12 announcement that its fall term would be mostly online. Cal State was the first major U.S. university to make this move, and the announcement set off a flurry of news media coverage and debate among policy makers and college leaders.
White takes us inside this decision in the episode, and talks about how the system is trying to balance its two top goals of protecting the health and safety of more than 480,000 students and 50,000 employees while trying to maintain academic progress at 23 campuses.
Envisioning a day in the life of the physically distanced classroom (opinion) - May 271 hour 4 min ago
May 27 roundup: International students, admissions tests and Betty White - May 275 hours 21 min ago
New Podcast Episode With Cal State's Tim White - May 275 hours 21 min ago
Rules could deprive National Guard members fighting COVID-19 of education benefits - May 273 hours 9 min ago
-
- 1 of 82
- ›
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Will active learning be possible if colleges have physically distanced classrooms this fall?
Confusion continues over the Education Department's take on emergency aid distribution
10 Predictions for Higher Education’s Future | Leadership in Higher Education
New resources to help support faculty with quality online instruction
Purdue and Notre Dame Are Going to Open for In-Person Instruction | Just Visiting
Rules could deprive National Guard members fighting COVID-19 of education benefits
Envisioning a day in the life of the physically distanced classroom (opinion)
Should universities tap endowments in response to the budget crises brought on by the pandemic? (opi
May 27 roundup: International students, admissions tests and Betty White
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!