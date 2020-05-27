New Podcast Episode With Cal State's Tim White

The Key With Inside Higher Ed is a podcast on the uncertainties both college students and colleges face in the coming weeks and months.

A new episode features Tim White, chancellor of the California State University system. White discusses the system's May 12 announcement that its fall term would be mostly online. Cal State was the first major U.S. university to make this move, and the announcement set off a flurry of news media coverage and debate among policy makers and college leaders.

White takes us inside this decision in the episode, and talks about how the system is trying to balance its two top goals of protecting the health and safety of more than 480,000 students and 50,000 employees while trying to maintain academic progress at 23 campuses.